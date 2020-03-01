Wichita police investigate shooting, search for suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed they are working on a shooting call in the southeast Wichita.

A dispatch supervisor says the call came in at 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning near the 2900 block of Timberlane.

Police are looking for a black male driving a green KIA 4-door SUV.

If you have any information regarding this case you can report anonymously through Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 316-267-2111.

