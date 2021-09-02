Wichita police arrest Dodge City man on suspicion of murder after man found shot in Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a 28-year-old Dodge City man was booked in the Sedgwick County Jail Thursday after a man was found shot in Riverside Park early Thursday.

Police were sent to the park around 2:15 a.m. to do a welfare check on a person. They found an unresponsive 32-year-old man in the 800 block of W. Murdock. EMS took the man to the hospital, where he died. He has been identified as Jason Huber of Wichita.

Caesar I Hermosillo (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Police arrested Caesar I. Hermosillo of Dodge City on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and an outstanding warrant.

Police said the investigation revealed Hermosillo and Huber were both at the same nearby business. They left the business, Huber on a bicycle and Hermosillo in a vehicle going west on Murdock. At Murdock and Stackman, Huber was shot and his bicycle was taken.

Shortly after the shooting, the pictured white minivan drove by the scene traveling north on Stackman and then east on Murdock. Investigators need to speak to the occupants of the minivan as potential witnesses.





If you have information on this vehicle or its occupants, please call WPD homicide detectives at 316-268-4646.