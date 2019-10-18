Breaking News
Police: Man dead after shooting in southeast Wichita

Police: Man dead after shooting in southeast Wichita

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 40-year-old man has died after a shooting in the 4400 block of East Bayley. It happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found shell casings, but the victim was not there. He had been transported to the hospital by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police that they heard arguing prior to hearing gunshots. No suspects are in custody.

KSN will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories