Police: Man dead after shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 40-year-old man has died after a shooting in the 4400 block of East Bayley. It happened around 4 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found shell casings, but the victim was not there. He had been transported to the hospital by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police that they heard arguing prior to hearing gunshots. No suspects are in custody.

KSN will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

