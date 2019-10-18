Police: Man dead after shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 40-year-old man has died after a shooting in the 4400 block of East Bayley. It happened around 4 a.m. Friday.
When police arrived, they found shell casings, but the victim was not there. He had been transported to the hospital by a vehicle.
Witnesses told police that they heard arguing prior to hearing gunshots. No suspects are in custody.
KSN will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
