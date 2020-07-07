Wichita police investigating homicide on North Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said they are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in the 1500 block of North Broadway on Monday.
Police received information on Thursday about an incident involving a man and began investigating. Officers located the body in a car on Broadway.
Police said the incident was not random and remains under investigation.
If anyone has information on the homicide, they may call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407. They may also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.
