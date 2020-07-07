Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

Wichita police investigating homicide on North Broadway

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said they are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in the 1500 block of North Broadway on Monday.

Police received information on Thursday about an incident involving a man and began investigating. Officers located the body in a car on Broadway.

Police said the incident was not random and remains under investigation.

If anyone has information on the homicide, they may call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407. They may also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories