Wichita police investigating shooting near Harry and McLean

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were originally called to the 1700 block of South Glenn for a shooting. As officers arrived at the initial location, they found a second location where a victim was found.

Officer Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department spokesperson, said that the victim had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officer Cruz said that they know there are three suspects, and they were in a dispute with the victim and during the dispute a gun was fired.

The police department has arrested two of the three suspects, and they are searching for the third suspect.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting with the search for the final suspect.

This incident remains under investigation.