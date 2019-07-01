Wichita police investigating unrelated stabbings overnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita police tell KSN they are investigating two stabbings that occurred 5 minutes apart, but were not at all connected to each other.

The first occurred at 11:55 Sunday night, when officers responded to a “cutting” call in the 1700 block of South Parkwood. When officers arrived, they contacted a 26-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper body.

He was taken to a Wichita hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police say they found he was stabbed during an argument with his 26-year-old girlfriend. That investigation is ongoing. Police did not say whether either were arrested.

The second stabbing investigation occurred at midnight Monday, and police say that one led to the arrest of 30-year-old Jenard Bostick, who is accused of aggravated battery, simple battery and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Jenard Bostick, 30, is accused of aggravated battery, simple battery and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, after police say he punched a woman and stabbed her boyfriend. (Photo: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers responded to a “cutting” call at the Relax Inn in the 2200 block of South Broadway. They found a 29-year-old man on scene with a stab wound behind his ear. That victim was taken to a Wichita hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police say an 18-year-old woman and Bostick were in a fight. They say Bostick punched the woman. That’s when, police say, the woman’s 29-year-old boyfriend got involved in the fight. Police say Bostick then stabbed the man.

Bostick was found at the scene, taken into custody and booked into Sedgwick County Jail, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Police will present the case to the district attorney for possible charges.