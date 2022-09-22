WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police say a K-9 and his handler assisted U.S. Marshals in catching a dangerous fugitive.

Demetrius T. Carter, 48, was apprehended by Wichita Police K-9 Officer Major on Sept. 21, 2022 (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Jail)

Officer Dykstra and K-9 Major were called to a hotel in the 300 block of South Webb to assist in the apprehension of 48-year-old Demetrius T. Carter of Lancaster, Texas. He was wanted in Texas on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

Carter also had an outstanding warrant in Sedgwick County for distributing cocaine, and police say an extensive criminal history in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. It includes charges of robbery, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and multiple gun charges.

Authorities tried to take Carter into custody as he left his hotel room, but he quickly ran back inside his room. However, K-9 Major followed after and quickly apprehended him, according to police.

“Who’s a good boy?! K9 Major is!,” reads the news release.

Carter was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before he was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for his outstanding warrants.

Inside his hotel room, police recovered an AR-style rifle, which he was barred from possessing due to his felony convictions.

No one else was hurt.