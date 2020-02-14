Wichita Police Department steps up fight against domestic violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is stepping up the fight against domestic violence and domestic violence-related crime.

Two officers will spend five hours a day looking for pick-ups for arrests, felony, and misdemeanor charges. Just this week, seven arrests were made.

“The goal of this program is to give some peace to these families who have been affected by domestic violence,” Lt. Christian Cory, Wichita Police Department.

Specifically, the program is being funded by the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant, awarded to WPD in 2018 from the US Attorney’s Office.

“Over the last two years, Wichita has recorded multiple DV related homicides, and three have occurred this year alone,” Deputy Chief Jose Salcido said. “WPD continues exploring ways to address DV related crimes that affect our city’s families and arrest and prosecute those responsible.”

The pilot program will operate through the beginning of March, and then WPD will evaluate the success of the pilot program and moving forward.

If you know of someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, please reach out to one of the following resources:

Sedgwick County, 911;

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000;

YWCA Women’s Crisis Center, 263-2313;

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-0185;

StepStone, 265-1611;

Women’s Initiative Network, 262-3960;

The National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233; or

Sedgwick County Family Court Services – Protection Orders, 316-660-5290.

