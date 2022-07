WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a man who apparently attacked a person with a sword on Tuesday.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 700 block of W. 2nd St. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita Police Department Officer Chad Ditch tells KSN News that the attack was random. If you know the suspect, you are asked to call 911.