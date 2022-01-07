Wichita police looking for burglary suspect who shot at homeowner during break-in

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for a suspect who shot at a homeowner following a break-in early Friday. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 8200 block of E. 33rd Ct. South.

Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman who said they received an alert on their Ring doorbell camera. The camera indicated motion at the door.

The man found that someone was attempting to get into the garage. The man confronted the suspect. That’s when the suspect turned and fired a single shot. Luckily, the 31-year-old man wasn’t injured. The suspect fled.

Investigators learned that the garage was accessed by a garage opener taken from the resident’s unlocked car. Additionally, another burglary was located in the neighborhood.

The suspect was in his 20s or 30s, wearing black clothing. The vehicle he got away in was a light gray Dodge Caravan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.