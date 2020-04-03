Wichita police looking for driver who allegedly hit officer with a car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating 22-year-old Madelyn Roberts of Wichita.

Police say she is wanted in connection to an aggravated battery of a law enforcement case. She also has outstanding warrants through the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday, March 16, police said they responded to a home in the 1200 block of West 2nd Street to check for a stolen vehicle. When they arrived, Roberts was backing the car into the driveway, and an 18-year-old man was causing a verbal disturbance in the front of the home. One officer contacted the man, and the second officer went to contact Roberts. Roberts put the car in drive, drove into the officer, and struck him with the vehicle while fleeing. The officer ended up on the hood of the car before sliding off. The second WPD officer lost sight of the first officer believing he was being injured and drug by the vehicle and fired three shots. Roberts fled the scene in the stolen car. No one was injured. No one was injured in this event.

Officers arrested the 18-year-old man at the home, and he was booked into jail on charges of obstruct and outstanding warrants. Police located the stolen car in the 9400 block of East Cooperate Hills Drive.

If you know the whereabouts of Roberts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

