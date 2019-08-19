Wichita police looking for man seen shooting window of 99.7 FM La Raza studio

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of shooting out a local radio station’s front window.

WPD published security camera video onto Facebook from 99.7 FM La Raza, a local Spanish music radio station, wherein it appears a man walking by the front of the station pulled a gun from his waistband and fired at the window.

The shooting was around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at La Raza’s studio in the 1600 block of East Central.

Anyone with information is asked to call case detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.