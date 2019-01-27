Wichita Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
Wichita Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery early Sunday morning.
It happened just before 7 a.m. at Casey's General Store located at N. 119th St. W and W. Central.
Officials say an armed man walked into the store and demanded cash. Cashiers gave him the money and the man left. No one was hurt.
Police are still looking for the suspect and are asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 if you have any information.
