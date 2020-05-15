Wichita police looking for suspect in Valero store robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Valero gas station Thursday. It happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 7100 block of East Lincoln.

Officers arrived and contacted two employees. They reported an unknown suspect entered the store armed with a black handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspect was given money, and he fled on foot to the west of the business.

He was wearing a Nike zip-up hoodie, dark gray sweat pants, white shoes, blue latex gloves, and a black cloth facemask. Anyone who may have any additional information can call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

