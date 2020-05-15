1  of  2
Live Now
Pres. Trump to make remarks on progress of COVID-19 vaccine Watch KSN News at Noon

Wichita police looking for suspect in Valero store robbery

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Valero gas station Thursday. It happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 7100 block of East Lincoln.

Officers arrived and contacted two employees. They reported an unknown suspect entered the store armed with a black handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspect was given money, and he fled on foot to the west of the business.

He was wearing a Nike zip-up hoodie, dark gray sweat pants, white shoes, blue latex gloves, and a black cloth facemask. Anyone who may have any additional information can call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories