Wichita police make an arrest in murder at South Webb Road apartment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Malcolm Ganther on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that injured an 18-year-old man and fatally injured 17-year-old Marcus Sain of Wichita.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Webb Road.

Upon arrival, officers located Sain in a parking lot with critical injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Several minutes later, officers responded to an area hospital regarding the 18-year-old man who suffered a gunshot. He was treated and released.

Police said the investigation revealed Ganther, a second suspect, Sain, and the 18-year-old man had arranged to meet in the apartment complex parking lot regarding a drug transaction. A suspect arrived at the apartment complex parking lot driving a newer-model white mustang, and Ganther arrived at the same time driving a grey Buick. Sain and the 18-year-old walked up and got into the Buick, occupied by Ganther.

During the transaction inside the Buick, a disturbance ensued, and the suspect seated in the Mustang exited the car and fired multiple shots at Sain and the 18-year-old, striking them and causing their injuries. Ganther then fled in the Buick, and the second suspect fled in the Mustang.

Through the community’s help and the investigation, Ganther was identified and arrested at his home on Thursday in the 300 block of North Edgemoor. Investigators also have located the Buick vehicle involved.

The Wichita Police Department is still working to identify and locate the suspect that arrived in the white Mustang. If you have any information on the location of the white Mustang or the identification of the suspect from that vehicle, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

