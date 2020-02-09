Suspect charged with 72-year-old Wichita man’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ricky Chavez Price, Jr., 45, was charged Monday afternoon with a murder from November.

The Wichita Police Department says Price is connected to the murder of 72-year-old Raymond Koob Jr.

Price is charged with first-degree murder, theft, and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

On November 3, 2019, officers responded to a death at a home in the 1300 block of South Greenwood. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 52-year-old woman who reported arriving at the home to check on Koob. She found him dead inside the home. Koob had what police call extensive injuries to his body.

Price is being held on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is February 27.

