Wichita police make arrest in armed robbery this week

WICHITA Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two people following an armed robbery Thursday night at the Jumpstart in the 3800 block of West 21st Street North.

The employee told police that the suspects came into the store and demanded cash. Cash was taken, and police said the two fled. Nobody was injured.

Wichita police said they learned the identity of the suspects and arrested 26-year-old Antonio D. Martin of Wichita on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and outstanding warrants. Police also arrested 28-year-old Camren Burns of Wichita on suspicion of aggravated robbery following several armed robbery investigations.

Police believe Martin was involved in four other armed robberies that date back to July. They said Burns was involved in a second armed robbery. The two guns recovered were BB.