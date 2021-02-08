Wichita police make arrest in case of teenager killed Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Monday that they have arrested a 16-year-old male on a charge of felony murder, stemming from a shooting that fatally injured 14-year-old Jesus Fernandez of Wichita.

Wichita police arrested a 17-year-old previously in the investigation.

According to WPD, around 1 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a walk-in shooting call at St. Francis Hospital. Officers contacted Fernandez upon arriving at the hospital, where he was in critical condition. Fernandez was pronounced deceased at the hospital. A 15-year-old male, who had also been shot, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita police stated the investigation revealed the 17-year-old male set up an illegal drug transaction at Schell Park and asked the 15-year-old for a ride. Fernandez was riding along with the 15-year-old. The three arrived at the park in a vehicle. While at the park, the 16-year-old and another suspect approached their vehicle and began discussing the illegal drug transaction. One suspect then pulled out a handgun, fired multiple shots, and took the illegal drugs. The 16-year-old and the second suspect fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

WPD is asking anyone with information on this case to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.