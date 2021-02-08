Wichita police make arrest in case of teenager killed Friday

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Monday that they have arrested a 16-year-old male on a charge of felony murder, stemming from a shooting that fatally injured 14-year-old Jesus Fernandez of Wichita. 

Wichita police arrested a 17-year-old previously in the investigation.

According to WPD, around 1 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a walk-in shooting call at St. Francis Hospital.  Officers contacted Fernandez upon arriving at the hospital, where he was in critical condition.  Fernandez was pronounced deceased at the hospital.  A 15-year-old male, who had also been shot, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita police stated the investigation revealed the 17-year-old male set up an illegal drug transaction at Schell Park and asked the 15-year-old for a ride.  Fernandez was riding along with the 15-year-old. The three arrived at the park in a vehicle. While at the park, the 16-year-old and another suspect approached their vehicle and began discussing the illegal drug transaction.  One suspect then pulled out a handgun, fired multiple shots, and took the illegal drugs. The 16-year-old and the second suspect fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing. 

WPD is asking anyone with information on this case to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories