Wichita Police make arrest in recent random stabbing incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police have arrested a suspect in a violent stabbing attack that occurred earlier this week, seriously injuring a Wichita woman. Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other and the attack was random.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay held a press conference Saturday, to announce the arrest of Wade Dunn, 30, shortly after midnight Saturday at a residence in the 1000 block of south Main street. He said public tips and information through Crime Stoppers helped to find the suspect.

WPD say they arrested suspect Wade Dunn, 30-years-old, without incident shortly after midnight Saturday at a residence in the 1000 block of south Main street.

The stabbing happened near 17th and Doreen streets, just before noon Monday, September 23. A woman was standing near her vehicle when she was approached from behind and stabbed multiple times in front of her home. Her attack was caught on nearby surveillance video.

“This was a vicious attack and it was very disturbing,” said Ramsay. “Some of our veteran investigators were noticably moved by how bad this attack was.”

Dunn was arrested for suspicion of attempted 1st degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, as well as a federal warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service. Chief Ramsay said Dunn’s prior criminal record included criminal threat, criminal possession of a weapon, battery, theft and criminal damage to property.

“I really want to thank all the citizens that called in with tips,” said Ramsay. “Additionally I want to thank our department members who worked tirelessly to bring this about and I also want to thank the media who gave this a lot of attention as well as provided our video to the community.”

Chief Ramsay said that the victim is improving and called her a “tough, admirable young woman” who is able to communicate and has been assisting investigators. The investigation is continuing but officers are not looking for additional suspects.

“Her tenacity and her strong personality have helped us with this case tremendously,” Ramsay said of the victim.

Throughout the investigation, Wichita Police say they received tips from citizens as well as information through Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers that led to Dunn’s arrest.

“A lot of people don’t realize this, but most of our crime is solved by tips, by pepole providing information and cooperating with us and that’s one reason why we push it that’s why we work with [the media] to get information and video out and in this case, ultimately those videos helped make that connection,” said Ramsay.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorneys Office for potential charges.