Wichita police make arrests related to multiple burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Thursday they have arrested three teenagers stemming from multiple burglary cases early Thursday morning and on Tuesday.

The WPD arrests included:

15-year-old male for attempted aggravated burglary, burglary, and theft,

14-year-old male for attempted aggravated burglary, burglary, theft, and aggravated assault,

14-year-old male for attempted aggravated burglary, burglary, and theft.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a general alarm at the Cabela’s located in the 2400 block of North Greenwich. Upon arrival, officers found that the business was burglarized and the property was taken.

At approximately 4:50 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a general alarm at the Dick’s Sporting Goods located in the 4600 block of West Kellogg. Officers found the business burglarized and the property was taken.

At approximately 5:12 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a general alarm at the Dick’s Sporting Goods located in the 2000 block of North Rock Road. They found that the business had been broken into, but there was no property loss.

At approximately 6:25 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an armed robbery at Academy Sports and Outdoors located in the 2500 block of North Greenwich. Upon arrival, officers contacted employees who reported the teenagers breaking into the business and upon seeing the employees, fled. One teen pointed a gun at the employees. There were no injures, and there was no property loss.

Through the investigation of all the cases, a suspect vehicle, which was a white Mercury Mariner, was identified and found to be occupied by the three male suspects. Officers observed the suspect vehicle on East Kellogg at South Grove Street. Officers stopped the vehicle at East Lincoln Street and South Hydraulic Avenue. The three teenagers were arrested and booked to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

The three teenagers were also arrested for a burglary that occurred on Tuesday at the Dick’s Sporting Goods located in the 4600 block of West Kellogg.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: