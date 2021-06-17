Wichita police: Man accused of armed robbery after setting up phone sale on Facebook

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged robbery. On Wednesday, police responded to a robbery in the 8800 block of E. Harry.

After contacting the victim, officers learned that a suspect had advertised a phone for sale on Facebook and arranged to meet the victim in the parking lot of that location. Once the suspect and victim met, the suspect used a firearm to rob the victim of cash and then fled into a nearby apartment.

Police located the suspect at an apartment and arrested him. Brannen Ratliff was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery. He was taken to the Sedgwick County Jail.

Tips to stay safe and protect yourself when purchasing items off of social media:

  • Discuss transaction details before meeting: Where you’re meeting, when you’re meeting, how to contact them
  • Meet in a public place: ideally a well-lit, busy area during the day.
  • Consider bringing a friend: It can help decrease the chances that a buyer/seller will try to rob you, and your friend can be a good witness if something were to happen
  • Trust your instincts: If something doesn’t feel right, you’re probably feeling that way for a reason
  • Don’t give out personal information

