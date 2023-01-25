WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway.

Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the motel with the man. The woman told police she believed the two were having sexual relations.

Wichita police say they responded and found the suspect and the teenage girl. The suspect and victim were transported to the department’s Exploited and Missing Child Unit for interviews.

The man was booked on suspicion of two counts of rape of a victim under 14.

Police say the investigation results will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.