Wichita police: Firefighter arrested after scuffle at business and with officers

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Fire Department firefighter is under arrest after police say he got into a physical disturbance with a business employee and later with multiple police officers.

Police say they were monitoring Old Town as it was closing around 1:50 Friday morning, when they witnessed Troy Morris, 28, in a physical disturbance with an employee at a business in the 200 block of North Washington.

Officers approached him. They say he began battering multiple police officers as they tried to arrest him.

They eventually arrested him and booked him into jail on suspicion of six counts of battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Police say the officers and Morris were not injured.

A City of Wichita spokesperson confirms Morris is an employee of the Wichita Fire Department. Sources confirm to KSN that Morris is a firefighter.

Police say they will continue their investigation and present the case to the city prosecutor’s office.

