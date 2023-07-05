WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 44-year-old man was hospitalized early Wednesday after being shot in the head.

The Wichita Police Department says at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the hospital after a gunshot victim walked in. The man had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and is in stable condition.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened in the 1600 block of E. Fortuna St. Police say the man was trying to break up a fight within a large crowd when someone pulled out a handgun and shot him.

WPD says officers are not sure of the circumstances surrounding the shooting due to a lack of witness cooperation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.