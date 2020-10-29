Wichita police: Man tried to kill girlfriend, then attacked officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a 40-year-old man who they say tried to strangle his girlfriend and hit her with a baseball bat.
Officers booked Kenton Grubbs, Jr. into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, and battery of a law enforcement officer.
Police got the call of an assault at a home in the 11300 block of East Lewis shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
They found a 64-year-old woman who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital.
Investigators say they learned that the woman and Grubbs were in a relationship and they had been arguing.
Police say that during the argument, Grubbs tried to strangle the woman multiple times, struck her with a baseball bat multiple times, battered her, and threatened her.
As officers were arresting Grubbs, they say he battered one of the officers.
Police say they will present the case to the district attorney’s office once they are finished with their investigation.
If you know of someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, resources are available:
- Sedgwick County, 911
- Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000
- Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233
- Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002
- StepStone, 265-1611
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233
