WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter.

The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The two men went to the alley behind the business. The WPD says it has surveillance video and witnesses that say the man in the white shirt/gray sweater shot the man in the black shirt.

The Wichita Police Department released this photo of a suspect in a shooting on Aug. 24, 2022, in an alley on South Broadway. (Photo Courtesy Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

The Wichita Police Department believes this man is the victim of a shooting on Aug. 24, 2022, in an alley on South Broadway. (Photo Courtesy Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

Police say the shooting suspect left on a black and silver-colored mountain bike. They say the shooting victim walked north from the scene and has not been found. The WPD has checked with area hospitals.

Investigators say they found evidence in the alley that the shooting involved a real firearm.

If you recognize the men or know where police can find them, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest and conviction, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

You can also submit anonymous tips online or through the Crime Stoppers app.