Wichita police offering $1,000 reward for information regarding shooting of 11-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a result of an early morning drive-by shooting in northeast Wichita Tuesday, 11-year-old McKayla Kester was shot.

She was at her home in the 1400 block of N Harding at 12:30 a.m. when two shots were fired at the home. According to Wichita police, they were fired from a dark-colored SUV.

The bullet lodged between her L4 and L5, located in her lower spine. Although she did not suffer any nerve damage, her family says she has a long recovery ahead of her.

The Wichita Police Department is now offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who is willing to come forth and provide information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Wichita Police Department Persons Crime Unit Captain Jason Stephens says the shooting was “a senseless act of violence.”

Capt. Stephens also says the shooting was not a random act of violence. Through an investigation, WPD has determined it stems from a potential target being a house guest at the home, which led to a fight over another visitor.

Capt. Stephens hopes the cash reward will influence someone, who Wichita police believe is out there and knows something, to come forward.

If you know something, you can call See Something, Say Something at (316) 559-2282, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or the Wichita Police Department detectives at (316) 268-4407.