Wichita police officer arrested for alleged stalking

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said in a media release that officer Ryan Jones was booked into the county jail on alleged misdemeanor stalking charges.

Ryan Jones (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Police said they learned that the officer was possibly stalking a woman known to him. The department requested that the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigate in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

The department said Jones has been employed with Wichita Police Department for four years and was placed on paid administrative leave on Tuesday, pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.

