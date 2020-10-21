Wichita police officer arrested for alleged stalking

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said in a media release that officer Ryan Jones was booked into the county jail on alleged misdemeanor stalking charges.
Police said they learned that the officer was possibly stalking a woman known to him. The department requested that the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigate in order to avoid a conflict of interest.
The department said Jones has been employed with Wichita Police Department for four years and was placed on paid administrative leave on Tuesday, pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.
