GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of a minor and molestation stemming from an investigation in Garfield County, Oklahoma.

According to the WPD, they learned that the off-duty officer was arrested by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday.

The officer has been employed by the WPD for seven years and was assigned to the field services division. He is being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal and internal investigation.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations (OBI) is investigating the case.

KSN will identify the officer if and when he is charged with the crimes.