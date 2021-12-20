Wichita police officer arrested over stalking accusation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer Joseph Spicuglia was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on one count of stalking.

WPD learned recently that Spicuglia was possibly involved in a domestic violence incident with a woman. Upon further investigation into the allegations, it was decided that he should be arrested.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigated the incident per WPD’s request to avoid conflicts of interest. SCSO is still actively investigating the case.

Spicuglia has been employed with WPD for 25 years. He is currently suspended from his regular duties and is not acting as a patrol officer at this time.

