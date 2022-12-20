WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita police officer has been charged following an aggravated assault firearms investigation from November.

Anthony Villegas on Feb. 25, 2020 (KSN Photo)

A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says that officer Anthony Villegas has been charged by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s (DA) Office with one misdemeanor count of dissemination of criminal history record information and one misdemeanor count of official misconduct.

The investigation occurred on Monday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Rosenthal in Wichita.

Villegas has been placed on paid leave pending a review by the police chief and an internal investigation conducted by the WPD. He has been employed by the WPD since July 2008.