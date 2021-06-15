Wichita police: Officer charged with sexual exploitation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department Officer Thomas Wallace was charged for one count of sexual exploitation of a child by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, the department said in a media release.

The department said a charging determination as to a second case involving an allegation of stalking is expected to be available Tuesday.

The department said officials learned of Wallace possibly stalking a woman known to him, stemming from an investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) that began late last year concerning another WPD employee. The investigation led to his arrest in February and the current charges.

The sheriff’s office investigated at the request of the department in order to avoid conflicts of interest, and they presented the case to the Sedgwick County DA’s Office.

Wallace has been employed with WPD for five years and was placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.