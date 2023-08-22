WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department provided an update on a homicide in downtown Wichita on Monday. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Jose Lumbreras from Wichita.

According to the WPD, they responded at 12:08 a.m. to the 1200 block of N. Broadway.

Wichita police found a man, now identified as Lumbreras, lying on the ground unresponsive. Police said he had gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were performed on Lumbreras, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Currently, investigators are still following up on promising leads and actively working on this case,” the WPD said. “This is all the updated information at this time.”

If you have any additional information regarding the homicide, Wichita police ask you to please contact detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.