Wichita police respond to a hit-and-run crash in the 1900 block of E. Lincoln on Oct. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have identified the pedestrian who died after a hit-and-run crash Sunday as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, 35, of Wichita.

Bertin was crossing Lincoln between Hydraulic and Interstate 135 around 1:10 a.m. when an eastbound pickup hit him. EMS took Bertin to the hospital, but doctors were not able to save him.

The Wichita Police Department said the driver of the pickup left the scene after witnesses started to gather. Officers later arrested a 58-year-old Wichita man on suspicion of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death, expired vehicle registration, and no proof of insurance.

Investigators do not think alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. They are still looking for more information. If you can help, call detectives at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.



