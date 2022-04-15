WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department reports a record amount of gun thefts from cars across the city.
So far in 2022, police said there have been 87 gun thefts from vehicles. The department said it is a record amount of gun thefts from vehicles for this point in the year.
The department said the crimes occur even in areas that experience low crime levels.
If you live in the highlighted area on the map above, the department asks that you secure your gun in a safe and out of your car.
You can purchase gun safes at most sporting goods stores and home improvement stores.