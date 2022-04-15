WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department reports a record amount of gun thefts from cars across the city.

So far in 2022, police said there have been 87 gun thefts from vehicles. The department said it is a record amount of gun thefts from vehicles for this point in the year.

The department said the crimes occur even in areas that experience low crime levels.

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

If you live in the highlighted area on the map above, the department asks that you secure your gun in a safe and out of your car.

You can purchase gun safes at most sporting goods stores and home improvement stores.