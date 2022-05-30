WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has reported several shootings that happened over Memorial Day weekend.

Below is a timeline of those shootings:

Friday, May 27

11:30 p.m. – According to the WPD, officers reported hearing a “volley of gunfire” in the Planeview Park area, or the 2800 block of S Dunkin St. Although officers located a scene in the area, they were not able to locate any suspects or victims.

Saturday, May 28

9:45 p.m. – According to the WPD, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of E Harry St.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy, of Wichita, located outside his residence with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

11:20 p.m. – According to the WPD, officers were called out to a graduation party, at a banquet hall in the 3100 block of E 25th St N, around 11:20 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found 17-year-old Boisy Barefield, of Wichita, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sunday, May 29

8:00 p.m. – According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to Wesley Hospital after a 23-year-old man arrived with multiple gunshot wounds that were serious, but non-life-threatening.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that the victim was in the area of E 9th St N & N Grove St when he was shot several times by an unknown suspect. Wichita police searched the area and were unable to locate a scene.

8:30 p.m. – According to the WPD, officers received a call for the report of a disturbance with a weapon at the QuikTrip located at the intersection of E Harry St and Oliver.

Upon arrival, officers found a 43-year-old woman who reported that while pumping her gas, she saw an unidentified woman point and fire a gun toward her. The shot caused damage to the windshield of her car. The suspect then left the scene in a dark-colored SUV. She is described as being a heavy build black woman. The victim was not injured.

9:30 p.m. – According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to the report of gunshots at a house in the 2300 block of W Pawnee St.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers report they found the scene of the shooting.

A home in the area was hit, and inside was a 50-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a baby. There were no reported injuries. The suspect is unknown.

9:30 p.m. – According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N Volutsia for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers report they found a 27-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that the victim was inside a home, along with a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, when someone fired at the house, hitting it and the 27-year-old man. The unknown suspect then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

10:54 p.m. – According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Dellrose for the report of a drive-by.

Upon arrival, officers say they contacted several witnesses who reported hearing several gunshots in the area. They were able to locate a scene in the area, but not a suspect. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on any of the shootings, the WPD asks that you call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers website.