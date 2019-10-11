Wichita Police request help from the public to identify two robbery suspects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need your help finding two suspects who robbed a dollar store earlier this month.

The robbery occurred on October 1 at the Family Dollar in the 5100 block of east 21st street.

Crime Stoppers says the masked suspects entered the store, one of them pointed a gun at the clerk, and the suspects began demanding money.

The two suspects took off with an unknown amount of cash.

Information leading to the arrests of the suspects could make you eligible for a cash reward.

Family Dollar Robbery This robbery occurred at the Family Dollar located in the 5100 block of E. 21st St. on 10-1-19 around 7:40 p.m. The two suspects robbed the store taking cash with them. Their faces are covered by their hoodies and the video isn't the best. If anyone has information about this crime, you can submit an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers. If it leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward. Here are three ways to submit tips:1. 316-267-21112. Download the P3 app3. www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com Posted by Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Tipsters should submit tips in one of three ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 316-267-2111

Submit a tip by downloading the FREE P3 app; or

Submit a tip online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com

All tips that are received are anonymous, and no one will ever ask the tipster’s name. Crime Stoppers is a division of the non-profit Wichita Metro Crime Commission.