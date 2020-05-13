Police respond to drive-by shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a drive-by shooting call in the 900 block of North Volusia shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to WPD, witnesses at the scene stated that an individual inside a silver SUV-type vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle. A 45-year-old woman who was in that second vehicle received facial injuries to her face from the glass that shattered after being struck by the fired shots. She was transferred to the hospital for a follow-up. She didn’t sustain any bullet injuries.

Police are still investigating the case and talking to witnesses at the scene. No arrests have been made.

