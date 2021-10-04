Wichita police say a fight between neighbors led to a man being shot multiple times

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department responded to a fight that led to a shooting in southeast Wichita Monday night.

The fight between two neighbors took place just before 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of E. Wilma.

Lieutenant Krys Henderson said officers found a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest in the shooting has been taken into custody for questioning.

KSN News will continue to follow this story and have more as it develops.