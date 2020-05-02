Wichita police respond to reported shooting near downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Maple.

Three men reported to police they were walking along Maple Street when two other men in a red four-door vehicle approached them at the intersection of Sycamore and Maple and pointed guns at them. The three ran when shots were fired striking one of them.

The man who was struck was transported to the hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg.

The shooting remains under investigation. If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to contact detectives at (316) 268-4407. They can also contact the See Something, Say Something Hotline at 519-2282, or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

