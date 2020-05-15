Wichita police respond to reports of shooting in North Riverside; 1 hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the North Riverside neighborhood of Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor says the incident was first reported at 4:11 a.m. on Friday morning in the 2000 block of North Payne.

The supervisor said an ambulance transported one patient to a local hospital from the scene. EMS initially reported the patient’s condition as critical.

KSN is working to gather more details. Much of the residential area is blocked-off to drivers.