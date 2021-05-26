Two teenagers arrested in shooting of another Wichita teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old Wichita boy is recovering after being shot Wednesday. Two teenagers were booked into juvenile detention in the case.

Wichita police say the teenager was walking in the area of Park Place and 26th St. North around 4 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle drove by, and someone started shooting at him.

A call to 911 said the shooting was in the 100 block of West Burnett. First responders said the victim was in serious condition. He was taken to the hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.

Investigators say they found the shooter’s vehicle at a home nearby. They arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon. They booked a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of aggravated battery.

A police spokesperson says the victim and suspects know each other and were having issues with one another.