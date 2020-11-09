Wichita police respond to shooting call in east Wichita

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

900 block of north Ridge shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of north Ridgewood Monday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m.

Police say upon arrival they found no one was at the home and that a man was taken to hospital in a private vehicle. Police said people inside the residence heard shots fired. There were no witnesses.

Law enforcement officials are currently at the scene investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

