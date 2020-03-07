Police respond to shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating what lead up to a weekend shooting in south Wichita and saying the investigation is being affected by lack of cooperation.

Wichita police responded to a shooting call at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Pawnee and Seneca Friday evening. Officers located a black Chevy Impala in the southbound lanes of Seneca at Jewell street and a 27-year-old male on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed an altercation between the victim and three suspects at the victim’s vehicle while stopped on Seneca. During this incident, several shots were fired, one of them striking the victim. The victim says the suspects went through the vehicle before fleeing.

The injured driver was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip. No other passenger was in his car during the incident.

Police are still investigating but say, in a statement to the media, that “a lack of cooperation has affected investigators form learning all the details in the case.”

WPD says the incident was not random and that illegal drugs are alleged to be a factor.

Anyone with information can call WPD Detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

KSN photo from active scene at Seneca and Jewel

