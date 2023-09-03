WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 39-year-old Wichita man is hospitalized after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened near or at Murdock Park around 4:20 p.m. The first address KSN News was given was the 900 block of N. Minnesota on the east side of the park.

In an update on Monday, the Wichita Police Department said the shooting call was in the 1800 block of E. Murdock on the south side of the park.

Police investigate a shooting at or near Murdock Park on Sept. 4, 2023. (KSN Photo)

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and right elbow. He was in serious condition when EMS took him to the hospital.

Police say the victim had surgery and is in stable condition.

The WPD is investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that can help, call detectives at 316-268-4407 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.