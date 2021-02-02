Teen arrested after crashing into 2 Wichita police officers during chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 16-year-old boy for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

Police said at approximately 3:40 Tuesday, they responded to a call at an apartment on North Inwood after a person called 911 saying multiple people in a red Durango and white Silverado were checking door handles and entering unlocked cars. Officers arrived, spotted the Durango, and attempted to stop it. The driver led officers on a chase.

During the pursuit, a 16-year-old boy, who was driving the Silverado, intentionally rammed a police car on East 30th Street. He ran into several utility poles before ramming a second officer who was in pursuit. The boy exited the truck and attempted to walk away but was arrested. One officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the Dodge Durango was later located near 21st and I-135. Two other teens, ages 15 and 16, were arrested in connection to an unrelated aggravated assault case that occurred Monday at a home on North Grove.