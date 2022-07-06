WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are working to identify a suspect in attempted ATM theft across the city. The attempted thefts happened in the early morning of June 15 and June 16.

The suspect tried to pry open the ATM on June 15 in the 2000 block of N. Webb Road. He also had a chain hanging from his newer silver-colored Toyota Tacoma but didn’t use it.

The suspect also tried the next night in the 11100 block of E. Harry, 4800 block E. Douglas, and 4100 block of E. Harry.

The suspect was wearing a black Nike hoodie and matching Nike sweats with black shoes and a black mask. He’s using a long blue crowbar and has a red drawstring backpack. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Alleged ATM theft suspect (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

If you have information regarding the identity of the individual or information about these cases, call Det. Meier at 316-268-4254 or email dmeier@wichita.gov.