WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are asking the public for help finding a man they are calling the “Pizza Pirate.”

They say the man robbed the Papa Murphy’s at 21st and Maize Road around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. Witnesses say the man had a handgun. He got away with a pizza, a cinnamon pie and cash.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has joined the effort to find the man. It posted pictures of him on social media.

Wichita police say this person robbed a Papa Murphy’s store in west Wichita, Mar. 29, 2022. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

If you recognize the “Pizza Pirate,” call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Or click here to submit your information online. You can also submit tips through the P3 Tips app. It is free in the App Store or Google Play.

Tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous. If the information leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a cash reward.