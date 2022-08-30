WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking the public to help solve a fatal hit-and-run case that happened on Aug. 21. Police have released photos of a red car that they say is connected to the crime.
Police found the body of Cory Addis, 34, in an alleyway near Funston and Grove around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the area and got the images of the red car.
Police ask that if you recognize the car or know who drives it, call detectives at 316-350-3687.
If you prefer to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Click here to submit an anonymous tip online.