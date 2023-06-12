WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police say they have seized 28-30 gallons of liquid methamphetamine.

The department says it follows a lengthy investigation. The liquid meth was being transported to Wichita from Mexico and Phoenix, Arizona, according to police.

Once processed, police say the meth could be turned into 300 pounds of crystal meth with an estimated street value of $972,857.00. The meth was seized after what police say was a lengthy surveillance operation in southeast Wichita.

A search warrant was executed Friday in the 2000 block of South Greenwich. Two men, a 60-year-old and a 37-year-old, have been taken into custody.

Formal charges are pending. KSN News policy is to not identify suspects until they are formally charged with a felony crime.